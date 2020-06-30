Hot again for your Tuesday

Another hot afternoon is on the way for your Tuesday

Another hot afternoon is on the way for your Tuesday. Look for temperatures to climb into the low to mid 90s. Heat index values will be in the triple digits.

Most of the area will reach 90 by noon. There will be quite a bit of humidity as well so protect yourself from the heat and stay hydrated.

There will be a few storms around with the rain chance at 30%. These will be fairly isolated but could develop along the I-10 corridor as we typically see during the daytime heating situations.

We will stay hot and mostly dry through Thursday before rain chances start to increase over the weekend.

Tuesday

92° / 79°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 92° 79°

Wednesday

93° / 78°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 93° 78°

Thursday

92° / 78°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 92° 78°

Friday

88° / 78°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 88° 78°

Saturday

90° / 79°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 90° 79°

Sunday

87° / 78°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 87° 78°

Monday

86° / 79°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 86° 79°

86°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

87°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

89°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

90°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
90°

91°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
91°

91°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
91°

91°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
91°

91°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
91°

90°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
90°

89°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

88°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
88°

86°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
86°

84°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
84°

83°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
83°

82°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

81°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
81°

81°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
81°

81°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
81°

80°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
80°

81°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
81°

83°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
83°

