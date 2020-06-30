Hot again for your Tuesday

Another hot afternoon is on the way for your Tuesday

Another hot afternoon is on the way for your Tuesday. Look for temperatures to climb into the low to mid 90s. Heat index values will be in the triple digits.

Most of the area will reach 90 by noon. There will be quite a bit of humidity as well so protect yourself from the heat and stay hydrated.

There will be a few storms around with the rain chance at 30%. These will be fairly isolated but could develop along the I-10 corridor as we typically see during the daytime heating situations.

We will stay hot and mostly dry through Thursday before rain chances start to increase over the weekend.