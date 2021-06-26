Hot afternoon today

As expected rain coverage has been much lower today which means temperatures have stayed hot. That being said the easterly wind has kept numbers down a bit from what they otherwise would be.

We are sitting in the upper 80s this afternoon. It feels like the mid to upper 90s thanks to the humidity. Expect warm and mostly dry conditions to continue tonight.

Rain chances will again increase for your Sunday with showers and storms more widespread. Expect locally heavy downpours through the day to be possible.

Rain chances will again go back down by Tuesday through the middle of the week.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

87° / 78°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 87° 78°

Sunday

85° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 85° 77°

Monday

87° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 47% 87° 78°

Tuesday

87° / 77°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 40% 87° 77°

Wednesday

87° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 52% 87° 77°

Thursday

86° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 43% 86° 78°

Friday

86° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 38% 86° 79°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

87°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
87°

87°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
11%
87°

87°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
87°

85°

7 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
85°

83°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
83°

81°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
81°

81°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
81°

81°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
9%
81°

81°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
81°

80°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
11%
80°

80°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
13%
80°

80°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
80°

80°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
80°

79°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
79°

79°

6 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
79°

80°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
80°

82°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
82°

83°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
83°

83°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
83°

83°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
83°

83°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
83°

84°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
84°

84°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
84°

85°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
85°

