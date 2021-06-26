Hot afternoon today

As expected rain coverage has been much lower today which means temperatures have stayed hot. That being said the easterly wind has kept numbers down a bit from what they otherwise would be.

We are sitting in the upper 80s this afternoon. It feels like the mid to upper 90s thanks to the humidity. Expect warm and mostly dry conditions to continue tonight.

Rain chances will again increase for your Sunday with showers and storms more widespread. Expect locally heavy downpours through the day to be possible.

Rain chances will again go back down by Tuesday through the middle of the week.