Hit the reset! Another seasonal forecast for Tuesday!

Good evening! Once again, the forecast for today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana was hot with humidity and a few storms keeping temperatures lower across both sides of Lake Pontchartrain! Feels like conditions are now ranging between the upper 80s and 90s.

Afternoon highs reached the upper 80s or 90 once again today. Overnight, over both Northshore and Southshore locations, expect 70s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain.

Tuesday afternoon after lunch, there’s the chance we see additional widespread rain chances! Scattered activity cannot be ruled out with about a 60% threat of storms. Watch for localized heavy downpours that could lead to street flooding in some areas, much like we were seeing yesterday.

Of course, this is going to mean temperatures rise into mostly upper 80s or low 90s all week, feeling much hotter! Typical forecasts for early July!

Elsa is now a tropical storm again based off of its 60 mile per hour wind speeds. The National Hurricane Center classifies category 1 hurricanes when storms have 74 mile per hour to 95 mile per hour wind speeds.

Elsa will approach Florida’s southern tip late tomorrow into early Wednesday. With lots of shear, the system should remain weak in intensity, making landfall as a tropical storm. This is moving at 12 miles per hour, slowing down considerably. The greatest impacts will be along and east of wherever the center tracks on shore, so being on the western side of this is best.

Keep up as more information in WGNO.com articles plus each newscast will be available the whole night tonight! Catch us live during Good Morning New Orleans!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

80° / 77°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 80° 77°

Tuesday

84° / 76°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 92% 84° 76°

Wednesday

82° / 77°
Thundershowers
Thundershowers 63% 82° 77°

Thursday

86° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 47% 86° 78°

Friday

88° / 79°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 33% 88° 79°

Saturday

89° / 78°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 89° 78°

Sunday

88° / 78°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 88° 78°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
80°

80°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
80°

80°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
80°

78°

3 AM
Cloudy
15%
78°

78°

4 AM
Cloudy
15%
78°

78°

5 AM
Cloudy
15%
78°

78°

6 AM
Cloudy
24%
78°

78°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
78°

79°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
62%
79°

80°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
80°

81°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
62%
81°

82°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
82°

83°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
83°

84°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
78%
84°

82°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
78%
82°

81°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
92%
81°

80°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
83%
80°

81°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
78%
81°

81°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
63%
81°

81°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
81°

80°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
80°

79°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
79°

79°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
79°

78°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
78°

