Expect the heat and humidity to stick around all weekend as warm air and moisture flows in from the Gulf of Mexico. High temperatures will top out in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees, but the heat index or “feels like temperatures” will make it feel like the mid 90s during the afternoon.

You may find some relief from the hot weather with scattered showers and storms. While no single day will be a washout, hit or miss downpours will be possible each afternoon. Rain chances remain at 50 to 60 percent Saturday through Monday.

In the tropics, Hurricane Danielle is heading out to sea in the Atlantic and poses no threat to land. A tropical wave near the Lesser Antilles has a high chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm over the next five days, but this system is also expected to curve away from the United States.