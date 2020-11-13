Historic 2020 hurricane season continues. Tropical Depression 31 likely to intensify in the Caribbean.

TROPICS UPDATE from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — I would like to de-active my subscription to the hurricane of the week club. Thanks.

JUST IN — Tropical Depression THIRTY-ONE has formed in the Caribbean. Adding to the already highest number of storms in recorded history with 29 named storms so far this season. Likely to become #IOTA, which would be storm #30 of the season.

Conditions appear ripe for intensification into a hurricane, potential Category 2 or higher.

All interests in Central America from Nicaragua, Honduras, Belize, Guatemala, and the Yucatan Peninsula should be closely monitoring the progress of this system.

Thankfully, stout high pressure should keep this from ever being a northern Gulf Coast issue! #WeNeedABreak