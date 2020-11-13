Historic 2020 hurricane season continues. Tropical Depression 31 likely to intensify in the Caribbean.

TROPICS UPDATE from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — I would like to de-active my subscription to the hurricane of the week club. Thanks.

⚠️JUST IN⚠️ — Tropical Depression THIRTY-ONE has formed in the Caribbean. Adding to the already highest number of storms in recorded history with 29 named storms so far this season. Likely to become #IOTA, which would be storm #30 of the season.

Conditions appear ripe for intensification into a hurricane, potential Category 2 or higher.

All interests in Central America from Nicaragua, Honduras, Belize, Guatemala, and the Yucatan Peninsula should be closely monitoring the progress of this system.

Thankfully, stout high pressure should keep this from ever being a northern Gulf Coast issue! #WeNeedABreak

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

79° / 60°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 79° 60°

Saturday

82° / 66°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 82° 66°

Sunday

77° / 55°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 77° 55°

Monday

70° / 54°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 70° 54°

Tuesday

71° / 53°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 71° 53°

Wednesday

70° / 57°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 70° 57°

Thursday

74° / 61°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 74° 61°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

78°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

76°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

73°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

69°

6 PM
Clear
0%
69°

67°

7 PM
Clear
0%
67°

65°

8 PM
Clear
0%
65°

65°

9 PM
Clear
0%
65°

64°

10 PM
Clear
0%
64°

63°

11 PM
Clear
10%
63°

62°

12 AM
Clear
10%
62°

62°

1 AM
Clear
10%
62°

62°

2 AM
Clear
10%
62°

62°

3 AM
Clear
10%
62°

62°

4 AM
Clear
10%
62°

63°

5 AM
Clear
10%
63°

63°

6 AM
Clear
10%
63°

64°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
64°

69°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
69°

73°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
73°

76°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
76°

79°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
79°

80°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
80°

81°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

