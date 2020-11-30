Historic 2020 hurricane season comes to a close.

The historic 2020 hurricane season officially ends today. THIRTY named storms, 13 hurricanes, 6 major hurricanes. Iota, the last named storm of the season, was the strongest. Iota reached Category 5 intensity in the Central Caribbean before striking Nicaragua as a powerful Category 4.

The most named storms in a single season on record. Nearly every piece of coastline from South Texas to the Northeast was under a TS/Hurricane Alert at some point this season.

Louisiana was in the cone 8 times & had 5 storm landfalls, the most on record for a single season(even though Marco was pitiful.) Category 4 #Laura, Category 2 #Delta, Category 2 #Zeta, TS #Cristobal, & TS #Marco.

