After heavy rain and storms moved through, isolated showers may linger through Saturday evening before rain chances drop off.

Saturday’s wet weather is associated with a “cold front,” but don’t anticipate a decrease in temperatures or humidity. The front is expected to stall out over the Gulf and become a stationary front, and eventually recede north as a warm front.

Temperatures are forecast to stay mild and slightly above normal heading into early next week. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds Sunday with a low chance for rain at around 20 percent. After Sunday, mostly sunny skies will prevail for most of the week.