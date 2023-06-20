NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Storms are beginning to move out this evening to the southwest. We will still have the chance for spotty storms this evening but the activity will be isolated.

Look for temperatures to stay in the low to mid 70s through the evening and tonight.

Wednesday looks drier with scattered storm chances mainly south of I-10. If you are closer to the coast rain looks likely, but along and north of I-10 we will just see isolated chances through the day. Look for temperatures to rebound back into the low to mid 90s Wednesday and Thursday with lower rain chances.

Storms will be isolated Thursday and Friday but anything that pops up could produce heavy rain and gusty winds.