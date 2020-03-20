Higher rain chances this weekend

Weather

Rain chances will be increasing over the weekend as a front moves into the area Friday night

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Rain chances will be increasing over the weekend as a front moves into the area Friday night. That front brings a band of showers with it after sunset for most of the area. Rainfall amounts with this should be light.

The front does not move all the way through and is drifting around the area through the weekend. As that happens it will help to trigger more rain and clouds.

A good example of that is Saturday afternoon when showers and a few storms may pop up around the area.

Rain chances will be around 50-60%. Same story Sunday with the focus shifting a little bit to the north by Sunday afternoon.

Look for temperatures in the upper 70s Saturday and around 80 on Sunday.

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

84° / 68°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 20% 84° 68°

Saturday

75° / 69°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 75° 69°

Sunday

82° / 70°
Clouds giving way to sun
Clouds giving way to sun 20% 82° 70°

Monday

83° / 70°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 83° 70°

Tuesday

86° / 72°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 86° 72°

Wednesday

88° / 72°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 88° 72°

Thursday

89° / 73°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 89° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
75°

77°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
77°

79°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
79°

80°

12 PM
Cloudy
0%
80°

82°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
82°

83°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
83°

82°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
82°

81°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

80°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

78°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
77°

76°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
76°

75°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

74°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
74°

74°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
74°

73°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
73°

72°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
72°

71°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
71°

70°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
70°

70°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
70°

70°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
70°

69°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
69°

69°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
69°

Popular

Latest News

More News