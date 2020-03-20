Higher rain chances this weekend

Rain chances will be increasing over the weekend as a front moves into the area Friday night

That front brings a band of showers with it after sunset for most of the area. Rainfall amounts with this should be light.

The front does not move all the way through and is drifting around the area through the weekend. As that happens it will help to trigger more rain and clouds.

A good example of that is Saturday afternoon when showers and a few storms may pop up around the area.

Rain chances will be around 50-60%. Same story Sunday with the focus shifting a little bit to the north by Sunday afternoon.

Look for temperatures in the upper 70s Saturday and around 80 on Sunday.