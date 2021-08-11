Higher rain chance next few days and Fred remains weak

The latest update on tropical storm Fred continues to show the forecast path making landfall in the Florida panhandle. However with a weak system we would expect shifts in the track over the next few days and something that moves more west is certainly possible.

The system will likely weaken as it deals with the mountains of Hispaniola and then strengthen back to a tropical storm in the eastern Gulf. A hurricane is certainly possible at landfall especially if this system holds together and moves a bit more west into the Gulf.

So far we do not expect any impacts from Fred locally, but again this is worth watching over the next few days.

Showers and storms look to be more widespread than the past couple of days. A small wave working west across the northern Gulf will be moving into the area and help to triggers showers and storms through the afternoon. This combined with an increase in moisture in the atmosphere will mean better rain coverage.

Look for another day with hot temperatures through late morning. Highs will top out in the low 90s around noon. After that though showers and storms will be developing. This should help to break the heat some and we will not see the duration of the heat as we have the past few days.

Scattered showers and storms will continue to develop over the next few days by early afternoon. Locally heavy downpours with isolated street flooding will be the main concerns.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

88° / 79°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 52% 88° 79°

Thursday

89° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 89° 79°

Friday

91° / 80°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 91° 80°

Saturday

92° / 80°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 33% 92° 80°

Sunday

91° / 80°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 91° 80°

Monday

90° / 80°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 37% 90° 80°

Tuesday

89° / 80°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 33% 89° 80°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

86°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
86°

80°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
80°

85°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
85°

84°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
84°

85°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
85°

86°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
86°

86°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
86°

84°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
84°

84°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
84°

83°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
83°

82°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
82°

82°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
82°

82°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
12%
82°

82°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
13%
82°

81°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
16%
81°

81°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
81°

81°

5 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
81°

80°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
80°

80°

7 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
80°

83°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
83°

85°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
85°

86°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
86°

87°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
87°

88°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
88°

