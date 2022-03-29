Winds are picking up out of the south and will continue to do so throughout the day Tuesday ahead of our next weather system.

Tomorrow, expect winds of 20 to 40 miles per hour with gusts up to 50 mph out of the south and southeast, which will help bring in warmer, more humid air. A Wind Advisory is in effect from 8 a.m. until 9 p.m.

A large area near the Louisiana and Mississippi state line has been placed under a “Moderate Risk” for severe weather, which is threat level 4 out of 5 on the Storm Prediction Center’s scale.

This marks only the second time a “Moderate Risk” has ever been issued for our area during the month of March, with the first time having been last Tuesday.

Just to the south, most of the Mississippi Gulf Coast and New Orleans metro have been placed under an “Enhanced Risk” (threat level 3 out of 5). This extends all the way south to our Louisiana coastline.

Areas included in the “Moderate Risk” should expect 2-4 inches in rainfall, storms with wind gusts in excess of 60-75 mph, large hail, and the possibility of some long-track tornadoes (EF2+).

Areas included in the “Enhanced Risk” should expect 1-2 inches in rainfall, storms with some damaging wind gusts, and the possibility of some brief, weak, spin-up tornadoes.

Our latest models show that showers and a few storms will be possible starting at around 4 p.m. ahead of the main squall line.

It appears the bulk of the storms will move through between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m., with the heaviest storm activity right around sunset.