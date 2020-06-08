High water strands cars in Pass Christian during Cristobal

PASS CHRISTIAN, MS. – Fishermen in Pass Christian, Mississippi spent Sunday afternoon securing their boats ahead of tropical storm Cristobal. Some gulf coast residents say they were caught off guard by how much wind and water the storm brought in.

Fishing piers in Bay St. Louis flooded, and Hwy. 90 all the way to Pass Christian was taken over by the water. Pass Christian city leaders say 50% of the streets are flooded and tow trucks had to be called in to help rescue flooded cars. WGNO photographer Patrick Thomas also helped make one high water rescue.