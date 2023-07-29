NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Saharan dust overhead, hot temperatures, and not much wind or air movement has reduced air quality across the region. An Air Quality Alert is in effect until midnight Saturday. Those with respiratory issues should use caution and limit outdoor activities.

Temperatures will be hot through the weekend and most of next week. Unfortunately, humidity is forecast to increase over the next several days which will elevate heat index values back into the 108° to 115° range. A Heat Advisory in effect from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday. Please remember to stay hydrated.

Temperatures will pretty much top out in the upper 90s to low 100s for next week. Rain chances will be low at 20 to 30 percent, mainly in the afternoon hours during the peak of daytime heating. Any storms that develop may have frequent lightning, heavy downpours, and gusty winds.

In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring a tropical wave in the Atlantic that has a high chance of development over the next 7 days. This system is forecast to turn north though and stay well east of the U.S. Otherwise, activity is expected to remain quiet in the tropics over the next 7 days.

