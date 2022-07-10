Expect scattered rain once again this afternoon and evening. These heat-busting storms will help cool things down for those that see the wet weather. Some storms may have frequent lightning and thunder and locally heavy rainfall.

A front that moved through early this morning will likely become stationary and remain draped over the area for several days. This will lead to higher rain chances of 50 to 80 percent across the area through at least Thursday.

With the extra cloud cover and higher rain chances, temperatures will likely stay cooler with mid to upper 80s for highs each day.