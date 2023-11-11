NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Cloudy and cool conditions will stick around through Sunday with a few light showers possible.

Temperatures will top out in the mid 70s in the afternoon with overnight lows in the upper 50s north and low 60s south.

An area of low pressure in the Gulf will begin moving into the region by early Monday, elevating rain chances for a few days. Expect scattered showers throughout the day Monday with heavy rain and storms late Monday night through Tuesday.

We will have to watch the development of this system for the potential of severe storms. Right now that activity looks to stay offshore. We could also see some strong onshore winds for a time that would lead to minor coastal flooding.

It will be cooler by Monday with temperatures only in the mid to upper 60s for highs.

