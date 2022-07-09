Highs are back in the low to mid 90s today but it is feeling more like the 100s, especially the northern half of the area. A Heat Advisory is in effect for the Northshore where we could see heat index values of 108 or higher.

Expected scattered storms in the afternoon, which will help cool things down some. Some storms may have frequent lightning and thunder and locally heavy rainfall.

By Sunday a small front moves into the area. Right now it looks like this comes in early Sunday morning with showers and storms. After that the front remains draped over the area for several days. This will lead to higher rain chances of 50-70% across the area for Sunday afternoon through at least Wednesday.

With the extra cloud cover and higher rain chances, temperatures will likely stay cooler with mid to upper 80s for highs each day.