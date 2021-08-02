High rain chance to start the week

Weather

Rain chances will be on the high side for Monday and Tuesday which will help keep temperatures lower. Look for a quick warmup into the low 90s today before showers and storms begin to develop. These will be fairly widespread this afternoon.

There are two big areas of rain at the moment. One along the coast which is leftover activity from Sunday, and the other is up to the north with the cold front that is moving our way. The coastal activity indicates good coverage with daytime heating development by late morning and afternoon.

More widespread and persistent rain will move across the area on Tuesday with some of it locally heavy at times. Most of the day will be spent in the 80s today and tomorrow.

Right now it does look like the humidity will be a bit lower by mid-week although temperatures will still be on the hot side.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

88° / 77°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 85% 88° 77°

Tuesday

85° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 85° 78°

Wednesday

88° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 51% 88° 79°

Thursday

89° / 78°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 89° 78°

Friday

89° / 79°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 89° 79°

Saturday

89° / 80°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 35% 89° 80°

Sunday

90° / 80°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 39% 90° 80°

Hourly Forecast

81°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
13%
81°

81°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
14%
81°

82°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
82°

85°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
85°

86°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
86°

87°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
87°

87°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
87°

86°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
86°

86°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
85%
86°

85°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
83%
85°

84°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
84°

85°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
85°

87°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
61%
87°

86°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
86°

84°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
84°

83°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
83°

83°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
83°

82°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
82°

81°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
55%
81°

81°

1 AM
Thunderstorms
63%
81°

81°

2 AM
Thunderstorms
69%
81°

80°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
65%
80°

80°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
72%
80°

80°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
78%
80°

