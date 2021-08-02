High rain chance to start the week

Rain chances will be on the high side for Monday and Tuesday which will help keep temperatures lower. Look for a quick warmup into the low 90s today before showers and storms begin to develop. These will be fairly widespread this afternoon.

There are two big areas of rain at the moment. One along the coast which is leftover activity from Sunday, and the other is up to the north with the cold front that is moving our way. The coastal activity indicates good coverage with daytime heating development by late morning and afternoon.

More widespread and persistent rain will move across the area on Tuesday with some of it locally heavy at times. Most of the day will be spent in the 80s today and tomorrow.

Right now it does look like the humidity will be a bit lower by mid-week although temperatures will still be on the hot side.