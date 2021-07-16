High rain chance for today

Weather

It looks like another day of decent rain chances across the area as showers and storms develop late morning and this afternoon. Like yesterday these likely won’t move much meaning that street flooding will be possible.

Look for temperatures to warm to around 90 by late morning. Humidity will make it feel like 100-105. The area will be cooler though once showers and clouds start to spread around.

Rain and storms will develop each morning through afternoon over the weekend as temperatures climb into the upper 80s and low 90s. Most of the activity will dissipate overnight and then redevelop early morning along the coast and offshore.

This trend continues through Sunday before better rain chances come back early next week. Highs will stay in the low 90s over the next few days.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

86° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 86° 79°

Saturday

86° / 78°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 65% 86° 78°

Sunday

87° / 78°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 76% 87° 78°

Monday

86° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 48% 86° 77°

Tuesday

85° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 49% 85° 77°

Wednesday

85° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 46% 85° 79°

Thursday

86° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 41% 86° 79°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
79°

80°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
80°

81°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
81°

83°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
83°

85°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
85°

85°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
85°

86°

12 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
86°

86°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
86°

85°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
85°

85°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
85°

84°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
84°

84°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
84°

83°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
83°

83°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
83°

82°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
82°

82°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
82°

81°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
81°

81°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
81°

81°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
81°

80°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
21%
80°

80°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
80°

80°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
18%
80°

80°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
17%
80°

Interactive Radar

