High rain chance for today

It looks like another day of decent rain chances across the area as showers and storms develop late morning and this afternoon. Like yesterday these likely won’t move much meaning that street flooding will be possible.

Look for temperatures to warm to around 90 by late morning. Humidity will make it feel like 100-105. The area will be cooler though once showers and clouds start to spread around.

Rain and storms will develop each morning through afternoon over the weekend as temperatures climb into the upper 80s and low 90s. Most of the activity will dissipate overnight and then redevelop early morning along the coast and offshore.

This trend continues through Sunday before better rain chances come back early next week. Highs will stay in the low 90s over the next few days.