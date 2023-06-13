Temperatures are in the low 90s across the area Tuesday afternoon but would be a few degrees hotter if we had more sun. Clouds have been drifting across the area with even a couple of showers on the south shore.

In general though the heat will be the big story with mid 90s through the rest of the week. Overnight lows only drop into the 70s. Rain chances will remain spotty through the week with just a few isolated storms developing during the afternoon.

We might get even hotter by the weekend with mid to upper 90s across the area.