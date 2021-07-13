Here comes the sun! Few rain chances in the forecast for Wednesday!

Good evening! The forecast for today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana was hotter with humidity and fewer storms keeping temperatures higher across each side of Lake Pontchartrain! Feels like conditions are now ranging between the upper 80s and 90s.

Afternoon highs reached the lower 90s once again today. Overnight, over both Northshore and Southshore locations, expect 70s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain.

Tomorrow, again, there’s the chance we see additional widespread rain chances! Scattered activity cannot be ruled out with about a 40% or 50% threat of storms. Chances will be beginning to start trending down some, so good news there!

Of course, this is going to mean temperatures rise into mostly upper 80s or low 90s all week, feeling much hotter! Typical forecasts for July!

The tropics are currently quiet with minimal development potential into next week! We are not complaining!

Stay tuned as more information in WGNO.com articles plus each newscast will be available the whole day Wednesday! Catch us live during Good Morning New Orleans!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

82° / 78°
Fair
Fair 0% 82° 78°

Wednesday

87° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 49% 87° 78°

Thursday

87° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 37% 87° 78°

Friday

87° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 38% 87° 78°

Saturday

87° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 35% 87° 78°

Sunday

87° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 36% 87° 78°

Monday

85° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 46% 85° 77°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

82°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
82°

81°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
81°

81°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
81°

80°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
80°

80°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
80°

80°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
80°

79°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
79°

79°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

80°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
80°

82°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
82°

84°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
23%
84°

86°

10 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
86°

86°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
86°

86°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
86°

86°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
86°

85°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
85°

86°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
86°

86°

4 PM
Cloudy
23%
86°

84°

5 PM
Cloudy
24%
84°

84°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
84°

84°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
84°

83°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
83°

82°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
11%
82°

81°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
81°

