Here comes fall! Cold front on the way!

RUSTON, LA (KTVE/KARD)-- We are here at Cedar Creek School where a lawsuit has been filed against the school by a former student and his parents. Allegations of bullying and sexual assault are listed in the lawsuit. The allegations are alleged and will need to be worked out in court. We talked to both the attorney and school, here is what they had to say.

"One of the children had suffered about 8 or 9 months of some of the worst bullying I have seen in my life. I mean it was physical and sexual in nature," said Wes Bearden, Plaintiff's Attorney.