COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — A call for community assistance has been made by the Northshore Humane Society to help get pets out of the extreme Louisiana heat.

Officials at the Covington shelter say volunteers have struggled to keep dogs cool over the past few days with temperatures reaching what feels like 100 degrees. They are now asking the public to temporarily shelter dogs through the week with expected record-high temperatures.

“Our organization is ready to do whatever it takes to keep our homeless dogs safe during the summer, but nothing compares to the safety and comfort a foster home can bring,” says NHS CEO Scott Bernier.

Due to the age of the building, the shelter is not equipped with indoor dog runs like newer facilities, and while there is air conditioning to cool the dogs off, the system is unable to keep up with the heat.

Bernier says all supplies will be provided for the families including food, toys, and anything else at no cost to families.

The focus, say officials, is to get high-risk dogs such as the elderly dogs and those on heartworm medication, out of the shelter and into homes. Families are being asked to foster through the 4th of July holiday to help with the heat and also protect them from the added effects of fireworks.

Interested families can visit the Northshore Humane Society location on Harrison Avenue in Covington on Thursday and Friday, June 29 to 30 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to browse and possibly take a dog home.

For more information, you can visit the Northshore Humane Society website.

