Heavy rains swamp streets; city allows parking on neutral ground

NEW ORLEANS – Street flooding has been reported downtown and in the CBD as heavy rains batter New Orleans this morning.

Submerged vehicles have been reported on Franklin Avenue at 610.

Streets in Lakeview have also been flooded. WGNO viewer Kelsey Fasic sent in video of flooding on General Haig Street.

WGNO viewers have also sent videos and pictures to our weather team on social media.

Significant flash flooding ongoing across parts of New Orleans. Please avoid travel if possible! 📸Kalyan McDuff @WGNOtv @NWSNewOrleans @CityOfNOLA pic.twitter.com/geqkt1ce71 — Scot Pilie' (@ScotPilie_Wx) June 10, 2020

Significant flooding has been reported in the CBD around the intersection of Canal and Lasalle.

NOLA Ready announced at 7:30 a.m. that residents can park on the neutral ground and on sidewalks to avoid flooding, as long as they don’t block intersections or bike paths.

Street flood advisory is in effect in #NOLA as heavy rain stalls over the city. Move vehicles to neutral grounds & sidewalks but don’t block intersections or bike paths. pic.twitter.com/Udnc6kD0pp — NOLA Ready #COVIDNOLA (@nolaready) June 10, 2020

