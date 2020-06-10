Heavy rains swamp streets; city allows parking on neutral ground

NEW ORLEANS – Street flooding has been reported downtown and in the CBD as heavy rains batter New Orleans this morning.

Submerged vehicles have been reported on Franklin Avenue at 610.

Streets in Lakeview have also been flooded. WGNO viewer Kelsey Fasic sent in video of flooding on General Haig Street.

WGNO viewers have also sent videos and pictures to our weather team on social media.

Significant flooding has been reported in the CBD around the intersection of Canal and Lasalle.

NOLA Ready announced at 7:30 a.m. that residents can park on the neutral ground and on sidewalks to avoid flooding, as long as they don’t block intersections or bike paths.

Stay tuned to WGNO for complete coverage of this weather event.

