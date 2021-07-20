Heavy rain will remain along the coast in the short term

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Overall rain chances will be more hit or miss through the early to mid afternoon as the heaviest activity remains along the coast and also moves north into central Mississippi. This will be good news for areas that have seen close to 10 inches of rain this morning like Mandeville.

Locally heavy rain could lead to pockets of street flooding, but in general the activity should be moving enough to prevent widespread issues. Temperatures will stay cooler in the mid 80s through the afternoon.

Overall it continues to be an unusual summer pattern. Normally we have high pressure and a big ridge around the middle of the country. This week we have a big trough of lower pressure to start which means a fairly unsettled pattern.

Right now it looks like we may see some drier conditions move in for the upcoming weekend, but it looks fairly wet until then. Expect rain chances to begin to taper off by Friday, with highs back in the low 90s at that point.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

82° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 47% 82° 77°

Wednesday

87° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 87° 79°

Thursday

90° / 79°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 37% 90° 79°

Friday

91° / 80°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 24% 91° 80°

Saturday

91° / 79°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 32% 91° 79°

Sunday

91° / 79°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 24% 91° 79°

Monday

89° / 80°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 89° 80°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

83°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
55%
83°

81°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
81°

80°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
37%
80°

80°

3 PM
Cloudy
24%
80°

80°

4 PM
Cloudy
16%
80°

80°

5 PM
Cloudy
15%
80°

80°

6 PM
Cloudy
24%
80°

80°

7 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
80°

79°

8 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
79°

78°

9 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
78°

78°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
78°

78°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
78°

78°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
78°

78°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
78°

78°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
78°

78°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
78°

78°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
78°

78°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
78°

78°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
78°

78°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
78°

80°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
80°

82°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
82°

82°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
82°

84°

11 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
84°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News