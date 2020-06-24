Heavy rain today with isolated severe weather

Another day of heavy rain around the area is in store for your Wednesday.

We continue to see disturbances in the atmosphere that are sparking thunderstorms as they move through. These storms will produce locally heavy rain and could produce some severe weather.

There is a low chance of an isolated tornado or strong wind gust today. Have a way to get warnings if they are issued. We have already seen a few tornado warnings with storms near the area this morning.

High rain chances will continue on Thursday before we see more isolated coverage over the weekend.