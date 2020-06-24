Watch Now
Good Morning New Orleans

Heavy rain today with isolated severe weather

Weather

Another day of heavy rain around the area is in store for your Wednesday.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Another day of heavy rain around the area is in store for your Wednesday. We continue to see disturbances in the atmosphere that are sparking thunderstorms as they move through. These storms will produce locally heavy rain and could produce some severe weather.

There is a low chance of an isolated tornado or strong wind gust today. Have a way to get warnings if they are issued. We have already seen a few tornado warnings with storms near the area this morning.

High rain chances will continue on Thursday before we see more isolated coverage over the weekend.

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

82° / 77°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 90% 82° 77°

Thursday

83° / 79°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 83° 79°

Friday

91° / 80°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 91° 80°

Saturday

87° / 79°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 40% 87° 79°

Sunday

89° / 80°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 89° 80°

Monday

90° / 79°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 90° 79°

Tuesday

90° / 79°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 90° 79°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

79°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
79°

81°

8 AM
Heavy Thunderstorms
80%
81°

80°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
80°

80°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
80°

78°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
78°

81°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
81°

81°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
81°

78°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
78°

79°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
79°

81°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
81°

81°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
81°

81°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
81°

80°

7 PM
Cloudy
20%
80°

79°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

12 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
78°

78°

1 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
78°

78°

2 AM
Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
78°

78°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
78°

78°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
78°

Popular

Latest News

More News