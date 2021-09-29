Heavy rain threat through the afternoon

We are seeing areas of locally heavy rain as we head towards the noon hour on Wednesday. Street flooding is occurring in some of these areas and that threat will continue through the day. As always avoid driving through roads if flooding is ongoing.

Showers and storms will be likely again today across southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi. It will look similar to Tuesday where we see a large batch of activity develop and move across during the morning and afternoon time frame.

Temperatures will stay cooler only in the low 80s for highs with most of the day in the upper 70s thanks to the rain and cloud cover. Thursday looks to be another day of scattered showers and storms with temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

After that Friday looks to be the driest day over the next several. Expect mostly quiet weather with mid to upper 80s. Rain chances come back over the weekend. It won’t be a washout but look for hit or miss activity by Saturday afternoon and especially Sunday.