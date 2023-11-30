NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A stormy weather pattern is expected along Gulf Coast over the next couple of days.

High temperatures will be in the 70s for the next couple of days as warm air and moisture moves into the region from the south.

Isolated showers will be possible during the daytime hours Friday with otherwise mostly cloudy conditions. Widespread rain and storms are forecast to move in Friday evening with heavy activity around midnight. The storms will likely continue into Saturday morning.

There is a low-end risk for severe weather Friday night through Saturday morning across Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi. The main threat in any severe storms that develop will be damaging wind gusts, although an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Be sure to have ways to receive weather alerts should they be issued.

Flooding will also be possible with 2 to 4 inches of rainfall expected through early Sunday. Localized higher rainfall amounts will be possible, especially if there are heavy storms that move slowly over some areas.

Scattered storms continue through Saturday night with drier conditions expected Sunday. Cooler weather is expected next week with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts