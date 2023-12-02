NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Heavy rain and power issues have caused flooding across the New Orleans area on Saturday, Dec. 2.

Officials with the Sewerage and Waterboard of New Orleans said streets in Carrollton, Mid City, Central City and Lakeview are experiencing flooding due to power issues.

SWBNO officials said turbine 4 lost power Saturday morning, and crews are working to resolve this issue.

They also said, “drainage pump stations 1, 2, 6 and 7 are running at a reduced capacity.”

Officials say streets are expected to be clear by 12 p.m. if there is no more rain.

“With Turbines 4 and 5 down, high intensity rain is going to cause localized street flooding. SWBNO Teams are monitoring the weather closely and we advise our residents to stay weather aware,” SWBNO officials said.

