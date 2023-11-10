NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Showers will continue Friday night across the area and eventually shift south into Saturday. Overall weekend rain chances will be hit or miss with low amounts across the area. It will be gloomy though with mostly cloudy conditions and highs around 70 both days.

A low in the Gulf early next week looks like it could give us better rain chances by Monday through Wednesday. We will have to watch the development of this system for the potential of severe storms. Right now that activity looks to stay offshore. We could also see some strong onshore winds for a time that would lead to minor coastal flooding.

It will be cooler by Monday with temperatures only in the mid to upper 60s for highs.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts