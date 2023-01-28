Rain chances are high on Sunday as our next weather system moves across the area.

While severe weather is not expected, some of the storms may produce heavy rainfall. The heaviest rain will be on the Northshore, mainly for locations along and north of I-12. Some spots could pick up 1 to 2 inches of rain Sunday.

Area river levels will also remain high for the next few days. A River Flood Warning is in effect for the Pearl River, which is currently at a minor flood stage.

Temperatures stay mild early next week with hit or miss showers.