The band of heavy rain and storms continues to move east Wednesday night and will slowly move offshore by Thursday morning. Some areas near the coast may experience the rain through sunrise though as the whole system slows down. Several areas have seen flash flood warnings so please avoid driving in those areas.

The whole pattern really slows down through the next few days while we wait for an upper low to swing through on Saturday. This gives us cooler weather especially to start the weekend.

Look for mid 60s Thursday with a few spotty morning showers. Rain chances flare back up Thursday night and Friday with scattered showers and low 60s. The real unpleasant day comes Saturday as that system moves overhead. Look for temperatures struggling to reach 50 for the afternoon with a few showers as well. This will be a very cold rain along with breezy conditions.