NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Cloud coverage and humidity will continue to increase as moisture flows into the region from the Gulf of Mexico.

Heading into early Saturday morning, low temperatures are expected to be in the low to mid 50s. Highs will be above normal for late-December, topping out in the low to mid 70s in the afternoon.

Rain chances look low through Saturday with just a spotty shower around the area the next couple of days. Sunday (Christmas Eve) is when most of the soggy weather moves in.

Expect showers to begin rolling in early Sunday morning with the bulk of the rain Sunday afternoon. Some of that could be heavy at times, but the chance for severe weather is slim to none.

Right now it looks like the rain will be ending by early in the morning on Monday (Christmas Day) with a nice afternoon and temperatures warming into the low 70s. Temperatures will be much cooler Tuesday through Thursday with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s and 40s.

