Heavy rain in the area Wednesday, Thursday!

Weather

After a lovely weekend and start to our week, we have rain, humidity, and a few localized heavy downpours back in our forecast for these next couple of days. A Street Flood Advisory is issued for Terrebonne and Lafourche until 3:45PM. Neutral ground parking restrictions have been lifted.

Your forecast for our first official weekend of fall included nothing but sunshine with highs topping out about the low to mid 80s! We’ll see a steady increase in afternoon highs now through late week. Again, in Northshore locations, overnight lows will reach the low 70s. Across the Southshore, expect 70s!

Tomorrow, continue the theme of widespread rain chances! These stick around a few days before we see more improvements by this weekend. Again, look for heavy downpours in the afternoon on radar that could lead to possible street flooding with drainage systems covered by debris. Enjoy your seasonal, slightly warmer forecast for the next few days when its dry.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

76° / 72°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 100% 76° 72°

Thursday

83° / 73°
Showers
Showers 54% 83° 73°

Friday

85° / 74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 85° 74°

Saturday

84° / 74°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 84° 74°

Sunday

80° / 72°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 73% 80° 72°

Monday

82° / 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 46% 82° 70°

Tuesday

81° / 67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 81° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

73°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
100%
73°

73°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
89%
73°

73°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
83%
73°

75°

6 PM
Showers
45%
75°

74°

7 PM
Cloudy
23%
74°

74°

8 PM
Cloudy
15%
74°

74°

9 PM
Cloudy
15%
74°

74°

10 PM
Cloudy
24%
74°

73°

11 PM
Cloudy
24%
73°

73°

12 AM
Cloudy
24%
73°

73°

1 AM
Cloudy
19%
73°

73°

2 AM
Cloudy
19%
73°

73°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
73°

73°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
73°

73°

6 AM
Showers
42%
73°

74°

7 AM
Showers
40%
74°

76°

8 AM
Showers
35%
76°

78°

9 AM
Showers
39%
78°

80°

10 AM
Showers
37%
80°

82°

11 AM
Showers
39%
82°

83°

12 PM
Showers
47%
83°

82°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
82°

81°

2 PM
Showers
54%
81°

Interactive Radar

