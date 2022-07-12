Expect unsettled weather to continue over the next several days as an area of low pressure meanders around the northern Gulf of Mexico.

Any development of this system is expected to be slow to occur while it drifts just offshore of the northern Gulf Coast throughout the week. The National Hurricane Center gives this system a 20 percent chance of formation over the next 5 days.

Regardless of development, some flooding will be possible from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle all week.

While the heaviest of the rain will likely stay offshore, some areas along the Gulf Coast may see 4 to 7 inches of rainfall over the next 5 days.

Daily rain chances will remain elevated at 60 to 80 percent all week. No single day will be a washout, but heavy downpours will be possible with any storms that pop up.

With the extra cloud cover and higher rain chances, temperatures for the remainder of the week will likely stay slightly below average with highs topping out in the mid to upper 80s.