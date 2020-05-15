Watch Now
Good Morning New Orleans

Heavy Rain causes flooding in parts of the river parishes

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORCO, LA.– Homes and streets are flooding in the River Parishes because of heavy storms moving across the area Thursday night and early Friday morning.

Parts of St. Charles Parish have gotten over a foot of rain overnight and widespread power outages have been reported across the area. In the Norco area water has flooded some homes and made streets impassible.

In Hahnville, streets were turned into flowing streams as heavy rains continued to fall through the night.

Another 1-3 inches or rain is expected, ending later today.

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

79° / 72°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 100% 79° 72°

Saturday

84° / 74°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 84° 74°

Sunday

82° / 72°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 82° 72°

Monday

80° / 69°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 80° 69°

Tuesday

81° / 67°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 81° 67°

Wednesday

82° / 67°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 82° 67°

Thursday

84° / 70°
Sunny
Sunny 20% 84° 70°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

73°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
73°

74°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
74°

74°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
74°

75°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

77°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
77°

77°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
77°

78°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
78°

79°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
79°

79°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
79°

78°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
78°

78°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
78°

77°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
77°

77°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
77°

78°

7 PM
Cloudy
20%
78°

76°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
75°

74°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
74°

74°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
74°

74°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

73°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

73°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
73°

Popular

Latest News

More News