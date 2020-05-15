Heavy Rain causes flooding in parts of the river parishes

NORCO, LA.– Homes and streets are flooding in the River Parishes because of heavy storms moving across the area Thursday night and early Friday morning.

Parts of St. Charles Parish have gotten over a foot of rain overnight and widespread power outages have been reported across the area. In the Norco area water has flooded some homes and made streets impassible.

In Hahnville, streets were turned into flowing streams as heavy rains continued to fall through the night.

Another 1-3 inches or rain is expected, ending later today.