NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A wet Christmas Eve is ahead for much of the northern Gulf Coast.

Light to moderate rainfall will spread across Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. Sunday, with rain coverage and intensity increasing by late morning.

The heaviest rain looks like it will move through in the afternoon and early evening, likely between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Heavy downpours and wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible, but the overall severe weather threat is low.

There is a low-end risk for flooding, especially in low-lying areas or locations with poor drainage, through Sunday night. Around 1 to 3 inches of rainfall can be expected. Neutral ground parking restrictions have been lifted in New Orleans until 10 a.m. Monday.

Strong onshore winds may lead to coastal flooding for south and east-facing lakefronts and coastlines. A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect. One to two feet of coastal inundation will be possible at high tide.

The gusty winds will also lead to hazardous conditions for mariners. A Small Craft Advisory is in effect through early Monday.

The wet weather will clear out and the winds will calm by Monday morning (Christmas Day) with temperatures warming into the low 70s. Temperatures will be much cooler for the rest of next week with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s and 40s.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts