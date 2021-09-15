Heavy rain bands still possible today

The center of what was Tropical Storm Nicholas is still located around the Lake Charles area. This will continue to slowly drift east over the next couple of days and eventually just dissipate near our area. As it continues to move east tropical bands of heavy rain will be popping up and moving through. Luckily the storm is also pulling dry air around it so we have breaks in the rain in between those bands.

Look for an additional 2-3 inches of rain on average across the area through the day but with isolated higher amounts possible under one of those bands as it moves through. There will also be an isolated tornado threat through the day with the strong cells, especially on the eastern side of the area.

Minor coastal flooding is possible outside the levees through tonight with levels 1-1.5 feet above normal. A flash flood watch is also in effect across the area.

After that rain chances will stay high the next few days. Even as Nicholas fades out there will still be a lot of moisture leftover. That will create hit or miss activity but a lot of it through the weekend.