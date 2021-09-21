Heavy downpours Tuesday, cold front front Wednesday!

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Happy Tuesday! Again, we have all of the above in our forecast for today across southeast Louisiana with sunshine and a significant amount of rain at times.

Locally heavy downpours are leading to additional flash flooding threats with traditional drainage systems covered by debris. Please have a way to receive warning information on hand this afternoon.

Look for warm and muggy conditions with scattered downpours tonight to overnight. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 80s but feel warmer with humidity factored in!

Overnight tonight to early Wednesday morning, we FINALLY see a cold front moving through! This will bring cooler temperatures and much lower humidity just in time for fall’s official start on the calendar. Expect highs in the upper 70s to low 80s at that point with overnight lows reaching the 60s and maybe even some upper 50s across Northshore locations! Sunshine will be the theme all weekend! We have much to look forward to!

Updates will be available online on WGNO.com and WGNO News at 5PM, 6PM, and 10PM.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

Warm and muggy ahead of big cold front tonight

Last day of summer!

One more day until a front is on its way!

Cold front coming just in time for the official start of fall!

Fall-like weather in the forecast for its official start!

Fall is on the way with weather to match

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

91° / 73°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 91° 73°

Wednesday

80° / 62°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 10% 80° 62°

Thursday

79° / 62°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 79° 62°

Friday

78° / 63°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 78° 63°

Saturday

80° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 80° 65°

Sunday

83° / 67°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 8% 83° 67°

Monday

83° / 70°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 9% 83° 70°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

83°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
83°

86°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
13%
86°

85°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
85°

83°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
12%
83°

82°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
82°

81°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
81°

80°

10 PM
Clear
6%
80°

79°

11 PM
Clear
7%
79°

78°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
7%
78°

77°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
18%
77°

77°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
18%
77°

77°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
18%
77°

76°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
76°

76°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
76°

75°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
75°

74°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
74°

74°

8 AM
Cloudy
6%
74°

74°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
74°

74°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
74°

75°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
75°

76°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
76°

77°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
77°

78°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

79°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News