Locally heavy downpours are developing and moving around the area on Friday afternoon. Showers and storms will continue drifting to the west although won’t move that much. Watch for street flooding where heavy rain continues for more than an hour. Activity will begin to diminish this evening but could still impact some of the football games around the area, especially during the first half.

Look for more rain over the next couple of days. This is all developing around an upper low that is spinning around the northern Gulf. This system will not be moving much over the next few days so the chance of afternoon storms will continue through at least Saturday. We will likely see quite a bit of sun early in the day followed by more clouds and storms developing.

Look for upper 80s for highs through the weekend with cooler air near any rainfall. We are still watching the chance for some lower humidity to come in for the middle of next week. Rain chances start to go down quite a bit by Monday with a nicer airmass by Tuesday and Wednesday.