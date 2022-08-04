Rain is more spotty around the area this afternoon but the showers and storms that have developed are not moving much and are producing very heavy rainfall rates. This has caused some minor street flooding and prompted flood advisories to be issued in some spots. As always avoid driving through flooded roads.

This pattern will continue through the weekend. Expect most of the rain to diminish at night but then redevelop each afternoon with the daytime heating. Look for highs around 90-92 before rain moves in. After that some areas will stay hot that are farther away from the rain while areas nearby will fall into the low 80s.

A localized flood threat will be possible each day due to the slow moving nature of these cells.