Heavy downpours possible again today

Rain and storms will be popping up around the area through the day. This activity may take a bit longer to get going than what we saw on Monday but chances will still be in the 60-70% range. Remember if you hear thunder to take shelter because that means lightning is close by.

Storms could produce a few inches of rain in a short amount of time. This could lead to street flooding around the area. This could also hamper storm cleanup efforts and bring additional water through roofs if they are damaged.

Rain chances will continue through Wednesday until the front moves offshore which will bring lower humidity into the area by later Thursday. This will make for a couple of very nice mornings on Friday and Saturday. However expect hot and humid conditions outside the rain over the next couple of days so a heat advisory is in effect through the day as well with highs near 90.

A tropical wave in the southern Gulf has a low end chance of developing over the next 5 days. Right now it does not look like we see any development from this. Either way it looks like this would stay farther to the southeast due to the cold front in our area.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

87° / 75°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 58% 87° 75°

Wednesday

85° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 85° 74°

Thursday

89° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 89° 71°

Friday

86° / 71°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 86° 71°

Saturday

87° / 74°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 24% 87° 74°

Sunday

85° / 75°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 47% 85° 75°

Monday

85° / 75°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 43% 85° 75°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
78°

81°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
14%
81°

83°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
83°

83°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
83°

85°

11 AM
Cloudy
16%
85°

86°

12 PM
Cloudy
17%
86°

85°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
85°

85°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
85°

83°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
83°

81°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
81°

81°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
81°

81°

6 PM
Cloudy
24%
81°

80°

7 PM
Cloudy
24%
80°

78°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
78°

78°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
78°

77°

10 PM
Cloudy
18%
77°

77°

11 PM
Cloudy
17%
77°

77°

12 AM
Cloudy
16%
77°

77°

1 AM
Cloudy
18%
77°

77°

2 AM
Cloudy
24%
77°

76°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
76°

76°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
76°

76°

5 AM
Cloudy
24%
76°

76°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
76°

