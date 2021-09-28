Heavy downpours back in the forecast for this week!

After a lovely weekend and start to our week, we have rain, humidity, and a few localized heavy downpours back in our forecast for these next few days.

Your forecast for our first official weekend of fall included nothing but sunshine with highs topping out about the low to mid 80s! We’ll see a steady increase in afternoon highs now through late week. Again, in Northshore locations, overnight lows will reach the low 70s. Across the Southshore, expect 70s!

Tomorrow, continue the theme of widespread rain chances! These stick around a few days before we see more improvements by this weekend. Again, look for heavy downpours in the afternoon on radar that could lead to possible street flooding with drainage systems covered by debris. Enjoy your seasonal, slightly warmer forecast for the next few days when its dry.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

82° / 74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 82° 74°

Wednesday

81° / 73°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 70% 81° 73°

Thursday

83° / 73°
Showers
Showers 47% 83° 73°

Friday

85° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 85° 73°

Saturday

84° / 72°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 43% 84° 72°

Sunday

84° / 71°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 84° 71°

Monday

82° / 71°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 39% 82° 71°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

81°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
62%
81°

81°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
65%
81°

80°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
80°

77°

7 PM
Showers
47%
77°

77°

8 PM
Showers
35%
77°

76°

9 PM
Cloudy
15%
76°

75°

10 PM
Cloudy
15%
75°

75°

11 PM
Cloudy
15%
75°

75°

12 AM
Cloudy
15%
75°

75°

1 AM
Few Showers
32%
75°

75°

2 AM
Few Showers
30%
75°

75°

3 AM
Few Showers
33%
75°

75°

4 AM
Showers
42%
75°

75°

5 AM
Showers
45%
75°

75°

6 AM
Showers
45%
75°

75°

7 AM
Showers
37%
75°

76°

8 AM
Showers
35%
76°

79°

9 AM
Showers
38%
79°

80°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
80°

81°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
67%
81°

80°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
80°

80°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
80°

80°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
80°

79°

3 PM
Showers
55%
79°

