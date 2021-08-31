Heavy downpours and lightning possible this evening

We continue to see showers and storms pop up on the south shore Tuesday evening and drift southwest. These are producing locally heavy downpours and frequent lightning. If you are in the process of cleaning up you need to try to take shelter to avoid the lightning.

Avoid driving through flooded areas and it’s a good idea to stay off the roads in general.

Otherwise look for more hot conditions the next few days with highs in the low 90s. A heat advisory is in effect again for tomorrow. Look for scattered showers and storms around the area again on Wednesday. After that we should see less rain chances the rest of the week.