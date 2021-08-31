Heavy downpours and lightning possible this evening

We continue to see showers and storms pop up on the south shore Tuesday evening and drift southwest. These are producing locally heavy downpours and frequent lightning. If you are in the process of cleaning up you need to try to take shelter to avoid the lightning.

Avoid driving through flooded areas and it’s a good idea to stay off the roads in general.

Otherwise look for more hot conditions the next few days with highs in the low 90s. A heat advisory is in effect again for tomorrow. Look for scattered showers and storms around the area again on Wednesday. After that we should see less rain chances the rest of the week.

Tuesday

82° / 78°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 82° 78°

Wednesday

88° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 45% 88° 78°

Thursday

90° / 77°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 40% 90° 77°

Friday

88° / 77°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 24% 88° 77°

Saturday

87° / 77°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 14% 87° 77°

Sunday

88° / 77°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 18% 88° 77°

Monday

86° / 77°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 23% 86° 77°

81°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
66%
81°

81°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
72%
81°

81°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
81°

81°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
81°

81°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
81°

81°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
81°

80°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
80°

80°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
80°

80°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
80°

80°

4 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
80°

80°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
80°

80°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
80°

79°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
79°

81°

8 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
81°

82°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
82°

84°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
84°

86°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
86°

86°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
86°

87°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
87°

87°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
87°

85°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
85°

85°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
85°

85°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
85°

85°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
85°

