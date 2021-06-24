Heavy downpours again today

Rain chances will be on the high side again for your Thursday. Look for early rain to dissipate and then redevelop with the daytime heating. These will be locally strong like on Wednesday.

We will likely see very heavy rain within these and not much movement, so street flooding will again be a possibility.

Look for afternoon storms to continue Friday through the weekend although a little less overall.

Afternoon highs will continue to be around 90 over the next few days with very humid conditions.