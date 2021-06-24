Heavy downpours again today

Weather

Rain chances will be on the high side again for your Thursday. Look for early rain to dissipate and then redevelop with the daytime heating. These will be locally strong like on Wednesday.

We will likely see very heavy rain within these and not much movement, so street flooding will again be a possibility.

Look for afternoon storms to continue Friday through the weekend although a little less overall.

Afternoon highs will continue to be around 90 over the next few days with very humid conditions.

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

89° / 77°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 71% 89° 77°

Friday

88° / 77°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 38% 88° 77°

Saturday

87° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 87° 77°

Sunday

85° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 41% 85° 77°

Monday

87° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 43% 87° 77°

Tuesday

87° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 38% 87° 77°

Wednesday

86° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 37% 86° 78°

