Heavy downpours again today

Weather

Another day of rain and storms is on the way as we wrap up the long holiday weekend. We have already seen rain early this morning and more will likely develop through the afternoon.

Daytime heating will cause scattered showers and storms to develop through the afternoon in a typical summertime fashion. These will likely not be moving much so the threat for locally heavy downpours will continue along with the street flooding threat.

Right now it looks like this pattern will continue through Thursday. Expect scattered showers and storms each day with locally heavy downpours. Afternoon temperatures will warm into upper 80s in between the rain.

Rain chances go down some by Friday which will mean afternoon temperatures warm back into the low 90s.

Monday

87° / 76°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 34% 87° 76°

Tuesday

83° / 76°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 83° 76°

Wednesday

84° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 55% 84° 78°

Thursday

84° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 84° 79°

Friday

86° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 86° 79°

Saturday

88° / 78°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 88° 78°

Sunday

88° / 78°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 32% 88° 78°

84°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
84°

84°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
84°

84°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
84°

83°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
83°

83°

5 PM
Cloudy
19%
83°

81°

6 PM
Cloudy
24%
81°

81°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
81°

80°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
80°

79°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
79°

79°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
79°

79°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
79°

79°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
79°

79°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
79°

79°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
79°

78°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
78°

78°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
78°

77°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
77°

77°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
77°

77°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
77°

79°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
79°

81°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
81°

82°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
82°

83°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
83°

83°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
83°

