Warm and dry conditions will continue through the evening. Look for temperatures to drop through the 70s into the 60s overnight. Humidity will start to increase after midnight.

Saturday rain is looking a bit less certain now as a lot of it through the afternoon stays offshore. Expect some spotty showers through the afternoon with temps in the 70s. We will likely see one more round of scattered activity that evening and night as the upper level system moves through. Overall though the impacts should be low, and some of the area won’t even see rain.

Another shot of low humidity and pleasant weather will move in for Sunday and the start of next week. Look for highs in the 80s but lows in the 50s and 60s.