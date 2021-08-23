Coronavirus

Statewide Coronavirus Dashboard

Guidelines for Reopening Schools

Dr. Rachel Answers Coronavirus Questions

Latest Coronavirus News

Heating up quickly again

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

At 10AM Monday the temperatures were already around 90 in most of the area with heat index values approaching 100 with a couple spots already in the triple digits.

Another day of scorching hot temperatures is on the way across the area. Look for afternoon highs to be in the 95-98 range, similar to what we saw on Sunday. Heat index values will be 107-112. Take it easy and make sure you stay hydrated.

Several forecast models indicate an area of showers and storms moving into the area by this evening around sunset from the northeast to the southwest. This will be well after we heat up though through the day.

Still hot on Tuesday with mid to upper 90s and spotty storms. Rain chances look to go up for the second half of the week which should help to keep temperatures a bit cooler through the afternoon time frame.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

96° / 82°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 17% 96° 82°

Tuesday

94° / 81°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 94° 81°

Wednesday

90° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 54% 90° 79°

Thursday

86° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 86° 79°

Friday

88° / 80°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 31% 88° 80°

Saturday

88° / 80°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 37% 88° 80°

Sunday

88° / 80°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 36% 88° 80°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

88°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
88°

90°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
90°

91°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
91°

92°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
92°

93°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
93°

94°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
94°

95°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
95°

95°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
95°

93°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
17%
93°

90°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
90°

88°

8 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
88°

87°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
87°

87°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
87°

85°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
12%
85°

85°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
85°

85°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
85°

84°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
84°

84°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
84°

83°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
21%
83°

83°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
21%
83°

83°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
22%
83°

83°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
21%
83°

85°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
85°

86°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
13%
86°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News