Heating up again

Mid-summer weather continues for today with more scorching heat across the area. Yesterday we topped out at 97 at Armstrong International which was a record for the day. More of that on the way for today as temperatures warm to around 95-97 across the area this afternoon.

They humidity is just slightly lower this morning which means heat index values may be just a little lower through the day. Overall though these numbers will still be at 105 and above and we have a heat advisory in effect again.

Expect a little better chance of rain on Wednesday with some spotty showers and storms. Overall though rain chances stay fairly low through the week which will keep temperatures very hot.

Either way there won’t be enough rain to prevent the heat during the day so look for mid 90s through the week.