Extreme heat and high humidity will stick for the next several days, as yet another heat wave moves into the eastern U.S.

Tropical moisture from the Gulf continues to flow into the region as high temperatures climb to the mid and upper 90s each afternoon.

Abundant sunshine will heat things up quickly again on Monday. Expect high temperatures to top out between 94 and 97 degrees, with the heat index or “feels like temperatures,” up to 108 degrees.

There is only a small chance that rain will help cool things down. We have a 20 percent chance for rain, just to account for pop up showers late in the day. Any storms that develop will be brief, but may have locally heavy rainfall.

Heading into Tuesday, rain chances rise to about 30 percent. With any storms that form, coverage will be widely scattered and mainly after 2 PM during the peak of daytime heating.

In the tropics, development is not expected over the next 5 days.