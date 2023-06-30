NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A heat wave across the Southern Plains and Gulf Coast is expected to continue into the weekend as a dome of high pressure traps hot air across the region.

High temperatures Friday and Saturday are expected to be near record levels, reaching the mid to upper 90s. However, it will feel much warmer when you factor in the humidity.

Heat index values or “feels like temperatures” will hit the triple digits for most locations by 9 a.m. before reaching between 113° and 120° in the afternoon. Keep in mind, the heat index is how hot it feels on bare skin outdoors, in the shade, and with a light breeze. It may feel even hotter when standing directly in the sun.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for most of Louisiana and Mississippi from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Friday. An Excessive Heat Warning is issued when a heat index of 113° or higher is expected.

Rain chances are low at just 10 to 20 percent through Saturday, but are forecast to rise to about 30 percent on Sunday. Scattered showers are more likely Monday through Wednesday with rain chances increasing to 40 to 50 percent.

In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center is watching an area of low pressure that has a 10 percent chance of developing over the next seven days. This system is expected to move north past Bermuda and poses no threat to the United States. Otherwise, the tropics are expected to remain quiet for the next few days.